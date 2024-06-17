Indiana Home to One of the Best Lasagnas in the Country

Congratulations to Westfield’s Italian House on Park!
Yelp is out with a new ranking of the best lasagnas in North America and this Westfield spot came in at 15th!
See the full ranking from Yelp here.
