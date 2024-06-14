Listen Live
Indianapolis To Be Final American City For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour

Published on June 14, 2024

Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour - Liverpool, UK

Source: Gareth Cattermole/TAS24 / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS— Indianapolis is set to be the last American stop on Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

She’ll be performing at Lucas Oil Stadium November 1st through November 3rd.

After that, Swift will head to Canada- ending the American leg of the tour.

The Circle City will be part of 152 shows in five continents for Swift.

The post Indianapolis To Be Final American City For Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

