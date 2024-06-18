Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/18/24

Published on June 18, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Santana & Counting Crows, Sunday, June 23 at Ruoff Music Center! 

 

25% of adults say they don’t know how to do this.  What is it?

A – Ride a bike

B – Swim

 

