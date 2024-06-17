Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/17/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win 2 tickets to see Santana & Counting Crows, Sunday, June 23 at Ruoff Music Center!
75% of us say we must do this before going on summer vacation. What is it?
A – Clean the house
B – Get a haircut
