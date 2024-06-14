Try This to Stop Procrastinating

We have all those “to-do” lists, whether it’s for your home or work, that you never seem to get to. Not always because you are too busy, but because you keep putting them off. But by avoiding these tasks, we are just making things worse with your list piling up. New research shows how our attitude and disposition can help us stop procrastinating.

The study found that being pessimistic contributed to our tendency to put things off; whereas being more optimistic about life helps stave off procrastination and can carry us to get things done, rather than putting them off.

The researchers surmised that procrastinators have a dimmer view of the future because they pessimistically assume it will only get worse and more stressful. But being more optimistic, the years ahead might be less stressful, therefor inspiring us to take on tasks and challenges today versus putting them off.