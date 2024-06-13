Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/13/24

Published on June 13, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see OAR on August 31st at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park AS WELL AS a family 4-pack to view the evening Finals session of the USA Swimming Olympic Trials!

 

Two thirds of adults under 40 say they prefer dates without this.  What is it?

A – Alcohol

B – A shared meal

 

 

