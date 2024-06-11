The Biggest Difference Between Happy and Unhappy Couples

This seems obvious, but one major difference I’ve noticed between happy and unhappy couples is kindness. It’s almost too obvious and I think that’s why some couples forget about it.

How kind are you to your spouse? “Well, how kind are they to me? That’s the question, Sean.” No. We’re talking about you. That’s often how change comes to a relationship, through one person initially. So, maybe you’re the one to bring kindness back to the relationship. As far as how to do that, consider…

How nice are you? Simple things like saying please and thank you.

How focused on teamwork are you? Or is it all about you?

Related Stories I Hired a Psychic for my Cat, Here’s What Happened



This is the First Thing to Go in a Troubled Relationship



Procrastinator? Your Marriage Could Be in Danger

How well do you try to understand your partner? Responding with curiosity as opposed to yelling or defensiveness – that’s a great way to show kindness.

How careful are you with your words in general? Most of us are less careful with those we’re closest to.

In summary, people often think making a relationship last is the goal. Forget that. I’m interested in maintaining a healthy relationship and I know this for sure – without kindness, that can’t be done.