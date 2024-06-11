Listen Live
Relationships

The Biggest Difference Between Happy and Unhappy Couples

Published on June 11, 2024

This seems obvious, but one major difference I’ve noticed between happy and unhappy couples is kindness.  It’s almost too obvious and I think that’s why some couples forget about it.

How kind are you to your spouse?  “Well, how kind are they to me?  That’s the question, Sean.”  No.  We’re talking about you.  That’s often how change comes to a relationship, through one person initially.  So, maybe you’re the one to bring kindness back to the relationship.  As far as how to do that, consider…

In summary, people often think making a relationship last is the goal.  Forget that. I’m interested in maintaining a healthy relationship and I know this for sure – without kindness, that can’t be done.

