Indiana Secures Sixth Place in Fast-Food Rankings

Published on June 5, 2024

As a symbol of convenience, fast food plays a significant role in the daily lives of millions, making it a subject of both celebration and scrutiny. Hoosiers seem to really enjoy fast-food because there are so many locations in the state. How many? Let’s break it down…
Indiana has secured the sixth position in the newly released rankings of the Fast-Food Capitals of America.

The data gathered by the price-tracking website Pricelisto.com, evaluated the density of popular fast-food restaurants in each state relative to their populations. By considering 22 major fast-food franchises, including McDonald’s, KFC, Taco Bell, and Chipotle, the study offers a comprehensive overview of America’s fast-food landscape.

Indiana’s Fast-Food Scene

Indiana boasts 46.37 fast food restaurants for every 100,000 residents, placing it sixth in the national rankings. Among the state’s most prominent fast-food chains are:

  • McDonald’s: Leading the pack with 353 locations.
  • Dairy Queen: Offering 198 spots for fans of their signature treats.
  • Burger King: Providing 190 venues for those craving a Whopper.

These numbers underscore Indiana’s fast-food culture, catering to the state’s love for quick and convenient meals.

National Context: Who’s on Top?

West Virginia claims the title of the Fast-Food Capital of America, featuring a staggering 49.04 fast food restaurants per 100,000 residents. Following closely, Kentucky holds the second spot with 47.21 restaurants per 100,000 residents. Rounding out the top three is Kansas, with a similar density of 47.1 fast food restaurants per 100,000 people.

Rank  State  Number of fast food restaurants per 100,000 people 
1  West Virginia  49.04 
2  Kentucky  47.21 
3  Kansas  47.1 
4  Mississippi  46.71 
5  Ohio  46.43 
6  Indiana  46.37 
7  Arkansas  46.19 
8  Louisiana  45.41 
9  Tennessee  44.72 
10  Wyoming  44.34 
Broader Trends and Insights

The spokesperson from Pricelisto highlighted the dual nature of fast food’s appeal. As noted, “Americans are known for their love of fast food. It combines the convenience of a meal prepared quickly for you. However, it is important to ensure that our diets are well balanced and that we are getting all of the nutrients we need.”

Fast Food’s Role in Indiana

Indiana’s position in the rankings is a testament to the state’s accessibility and variety of fast-food options. Whether it’s a quick burger, a refreshing ice cream cone, or a classic sandwich, Hoosiers have an abundance of choices at their fingertips.

