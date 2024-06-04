Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/04/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
WIN 2 tickets to Daniel Tosh, June 13 for the 9:45 show at Old National Centre, 2 tickets to see James Taylor & His All-Star Band, Tuesday, June 11 at Ruoff Music Center AS WELL AS a family 4-packs to view the evening Finals session of the USA Swimming’s Olympic Trials!
A new poll finds most of us begin to feel “out of touch” with what’s cool by this age. What is it?
A – 39
B – 49
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
-
Beach Boys Setlist: Endless Summer Gold 2024 Tour
-
What fans are paying to see Caitlin Clark play this season
-
Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250
-
Volunteer Anytime This Year At The Shepherd Community Center Food Distribution Event!
-
Enter to Win: Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!
-
Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren't What You Thought