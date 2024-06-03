Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 6/03/24

Published on June 3, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Daniel Tosh, June 13 for the 9:45 show at Old National Centre AS WELL AS a family 4-packs to view the evening Finals session of the USA Swimming’s Olympic Trials!

 

AND a family 4-packs to  view the evening Finals session of the USA Swimming’s Olympic Trials!

While the connection may not be obvious, a new survey finds doing this makes you a better person.  What is it?

A – Properly hydrating

B – Using your turn signal

 

