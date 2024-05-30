Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/30/24

Published on May 30, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

win a pair of tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven AND Beyonce on Wednesday June 5 a thrilling blend of pop’s Queen and classical music’s King, a fusion of 15 hits including “Girls” “Crazy in Love” “Sorry” “Halo” “Cuff It” “Single Ladies” “Texas Hold ‘Em” and more.

 

AND a family 4-packs to  view the evening Finals session of the USA Swimming’s Olympic Trials!

A new poll finds most of us believe this is the ideal amount of vacation days.  What is it?

A – 18

B – 25

 

