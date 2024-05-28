Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/28/24

win a pair of tickets to the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra’s Beethoven AND Beyonce on Wednesday June 5 a thrilling blend of pop’s Queen and classical music’s King, a fusion of 15 hits including “Girls” “Crazy in Love” “Sorry” “Halo” “Cuff It” “Single Ladies” “Texas Hold ‘Em” and more.

AND a family 4-packs to view the evening Finals session of the USA Swimming’s Olympic Trials!