Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/24/24

Published on May 24, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indianapolis Zoo! 

The youngest to ever do it was 22, while the oldest was 47.  What is it?

A – Winning the Indy 500

B – Going to space

 

