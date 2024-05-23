Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/23/24

Published on May 23, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indianapolis Zoo! 

If the number of these sold at IMS this weekend were placed end to end, they’d circle the oval more than 3 times.  What are they?

A – Hot dogs/Brats

B – Cans of beer

 

