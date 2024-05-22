Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/22/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indianapolis Zoo!
82% of us now do this before we go out to dinner. What is it?
A – Look at the menu ahead of time
B – Read reviews of the restaurant
More from B 105.7
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
-
Travel Site For Hidden Gems
-
Enter to Win: Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!
-
Enter to Win: Indianapolis 500
-
Predict The 2024 Indy 500 Winner For A Chance To Win $250
-
Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce
-
Sean Copeland