Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/20/24

Published on May 20, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indianapolis Zoo! 

A new survey finds this is the top compliment most of us want to hear about our home.  What is it?

A – It smells good

B – It’s decorated well

 

