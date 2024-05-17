Listen Live
Say These Things for a Stronger Relationship

Published on May 17, 2024

I think we are all familiar with the power of positive self-affirmations. Reminding yourself that you are strong or good or worthy, can be particularly helpful and beneficial to mental and emotional health. In the same way, the positive affirmations we say to our loved ones, especially our spouse, is equally as powerful.

If you want a stronger and more connected relationship, try some of these affirmations with your significant other:

I’m here for you.
We’re in this together.
I believe in us
I’ve got your back.
You’re not alone.
We were meant for each other
I need you.

As you read those out loud, you probably can imagine how good it would hear that from the person who means the most to you – conversely, think of how good it would feel to your partner to hear those words from you.

 

