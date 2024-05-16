Sean’s Tough Trivia! 5/16/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
win 2 tickets to the 108th running of the Indy 500 on Sunday, May 26th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway!
In 1942, 59% of us had enough, but in 2024… only 25% of us have enough. What is it?
A – Sleep
B – Money for bills
More from B 105.7
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Justin Timberlake Setlist: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
-
Travel Site For Hidden Gems
-
Hanson’s ‘MMMBop’ Lyrics Aren't What You Thought
-
Two New Sauces Join McDonald’s: Sweet & Spicy Jam Sauce and Mambo Sauce
-
Enter to Win: Indianapolis 500
-
Enter to Win: Weekend Getaway to Ft. Wayne!
-
Sean Copeland