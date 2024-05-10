Make A Pop-Tart Shake

Even though the Jerry Seinfeld Pop-Tart movie “Unfrosted” didn’t receive the best of reviews, it doesn’t diminish the deliciousness of the breakfast treat (for those who admit to eating them … more on that later). So if the movie at least got you craving America’s favorite toaster pastry, how about trying them in a form of shake?

First of all, here’s what you need:

Ingredients:

2 Pop-Tarts

½ pint ice cream

½ cup milk

A blender

Start by softening the pop tart by warming it up. Then break into two and place into your blender, along with ice cream (I hear vanilla works best) and milk. Blend it up and you have a tasty new way to enjoy a pop tart and maybe a new favorite shake!

Some additional fun facts about Pop-Tarts … according to a new survey, less than half of Americans admit to eating Pop Tarts (right?). Overall, Strawberry is America’s favorite flavor, but here in Indiana our favorite is S’Mores!