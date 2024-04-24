Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/24/24

Win 2 tickets to see the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 11th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see New Kids on The Block, August 25 at Ruoff Music Center!

70% of 8 year olds believe it would be wrong to throw this away, even if it breaks. What is it?

A – A smart speaker

B – A smart phone

**This was revealed in a survey about children and their understanding of artificial intelligence. Most identify things like smart speakers as “artificial,” but some younger kids believe these devices have feelings. Experts say AI is designed to appear more human than it is, which is often confusing for children.