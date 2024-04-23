Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/23/24

Published on April 23, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 11th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see New Kids on The Block, August 25 at Ruoff Music Center!

70% of employees say work stress has led to this.  What is it?

A – Breakups/Divorces

B – Weigh gain

 

 

