Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/22/24

Published on April 22, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see the Sonsio Grand Prix on May 11th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway AS WELL AS 2 tickets to see New Kids on The Block, August 25 at Ruoff Music Center!

While currently illegal, 90% of Americans believe it should be legal.  What is it?

A – Marijuana

B – Magic mushrooms

 

 

