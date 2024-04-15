Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/15/24

Published on April 15, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

 Win 2 tickets to see Amy Grant on September 27th at the Brown County Music Center!

It takes 12 days for this to happen to the average person.  What is it?

A – Run out of funds after payday

B – Get tired of a new job

 

 

