Sean’s Tough Trivia! 4/02/24

Published on April 2, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Twenty One Pilots, Tuesday, October 8 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse! 

 

A new survey about road rage finds men are more likely to honk, while women are more likely to do this.  What is it?

A – Swear at other motorists

B – Flip the bird at other motorists

 

