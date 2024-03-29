Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/29/24

Published on March 29, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win pair of Andrea Bocelli with Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra tickets on April 13th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse!

 

A new study finds doing this at work makes you more stressed and less creative.  What is it?

A – Eating at your desk

B – Having brainstorming meetings

 

