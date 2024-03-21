Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/21/24

Published on March 21, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Daniel Tosh LIVE, Thursday, June 13 for the 9:45 PM show at Old National Centre AS WELL AS a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel Game, Saturday, March 23 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds!

 

In a new poll about physical intimacy, this is the top thing men say they’d like their woman to do.  What is it?

A – Initiate more often

B – Practice more thorough hygiene

 

