Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/18/24

Published on March 18, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Daniel Tosh LIVE, Thursday, June 13 for the 9:45 PM show at Old National Centre AS WELL AS a 4 pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel Game, Saturday, March 23 at the Indiana State Fairgrounds!

 

80% of us say we plan to do this more than usual this year.  What is it?

A – Spring cleaning

B – Save money

 

