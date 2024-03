A new study has revealed that Indiana has the second highest amount of trash in its landfills per capita.

The Hoosier state has the second most waste in landfills per capita, with 60.4 tons of waste in landfills per capita, 52.2% more than the national average. Overall, Indiana has 412.5 million tons of waste in its landfills. Michigan has the most waste in landfills per capita. Illinois is third.

What is it about this part of the country..