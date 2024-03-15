Listen Live
Sean's Tough Trivia! 3/15/24

Published on March 15, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday, March 23 for Racing Night against the Toledo Walleye at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum! 

 

1% of this product’s annual consumption happens on St. Patrick’s Day alone.  What is it?

A – Beer

B – Corned beef

 

 

