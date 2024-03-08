Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/8/24

Published on March 8, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Celeste Barber: Backup Dancer Tour, Friday, May 31 at Old National Centre!
 

People who dislike their job say this is the number 1 reason they stay.  What is it?

A – Health insurance

B – Too scared to apply/interview elsewhere

 

 

 

 

