Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/7/24

Published on March 7, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Celeste Barber: Backup Dancer Tour, Friday, May 31 at Old National Centre!
 

The average one lasts 17 minutes.  What is it?

A – Break at work

B – Meeting at work

 

 

 

 

