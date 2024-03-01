Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 3/01/24

Published on March 1, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana Flower and Patio Show March 9th through 17th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion and Expo Hall

The odds of this happening to you today (Leap Day) are 1 in 1,461.  What is it?

A – Being born on Leap Day

B – Getting into a car accident

 

 

