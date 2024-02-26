Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/26/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win a 4 pack of tickets to the Indiana Flower and Patio Show March 9th through 17th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, West Pavilion and Expo Hall
Even though we’re not even supposed to do this metaphorically, 57% of us literally do it. What is it?
A – Judge a book by its cover
B – Put the cart before the horse
