Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/23/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Friday February 23rd vs Wichita Thunder with Hockey For Everyone Night AND a pair of tickets to see Santana and Counting Crows, Sunday, June 23 at Ruoff Music Center!
The average adult needs 16 a month to feel their best. What is it?
A – Confidence boosters
B – Naps