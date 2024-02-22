Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/22/24

Published on February 22, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Friday February 23rd vs Wichita Thunder with Hockey For Everyone Night AND a pair of tickets to see Santana and Counting Crows, Sunday, June 23 at Ruoff Music Center!

A new poll finds the most annoying bathroom mess is leaving toothpaste or makeup stains on the sink/mirror.  What’s 2nd?

A – Forgetting to flush the toilet

B – Leaving hair in the sink/drain

 

 

