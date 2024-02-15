Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/15/24

Win 2 tickets to see The Beach Boys – Endless Summer Gold, Saturday, July 6 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park AS WELL AS a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band, Friday, June 28 at Ruoff Music Center!

More than half of gen z shoppers prefer self-checkout and this is their top reason why. What is it?

A – It’s easier to shoplift

B – They don’t want to have to talk to a clerk