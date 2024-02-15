Listen Live
Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/15/24

Published on February 15, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see The Beach Boys – Endless Summer Gold, Saturday, July 6 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park AS WELL AS a pair of tickets to see Dave Matthews Band, Friday, June 28 at Ruoff Music Center!

More than half of gen z shoppers prefer self-checkout and this is their top reason why.  What is it?

A – It’s easier to shoplift

B – They don’t want to have to talk to a clerk

 

 

SEE ALSO

More from B 105.7

B 105.7

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close