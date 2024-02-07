Listen Live
Indy’s Pothole Problem Can Score You Free Food at Two Local Restaurants

Published on February 7, 2024

2 local restaurants are offering “food for potholes!”

Show a repair bill from anything caused by a pothole within 48 hours of the incident at either Half Liter BBQ or Big Lug Canteen and they’ll give you a free pretzel at Half Liter or a free poutine at Big Lug.  They call it their “Pothole Protection and Pretzel/Poutine Plan.”

I like that.  There are nearly 4,000 potholes in the city right now, though. I hope this doesn’t bankrupt them 🙂

I swear I hit a pothole yesterday coming out of downtown that knocked a filling out of my tooth.

More from WRTV.

