Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/06/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win a pair of tickets to see Barry Manilow’s last concert in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 26th
64% of us say we always do this before choosing a restaurant. What is it?
A – Read reviews
B – Look at the menu online
