Tough Trivia

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/05/24

Published on February 5, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a pair of tickets to see Barry Manilow’s last concert in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 26th

According to a new poll, this is the number 1 deal breaker when it comes to eating out.  What is it?

A – Cleanliness of the restaurant

B – Affordability of the restaurant

 

 

