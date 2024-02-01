Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 2/01/24

Published on February 1, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win tickets to see Extreme with Living Color, on February 7th at Old National Centre AND 2 tickets to Aretha’s Gold, the live tribute to Aretha Franklin on February 24th at The Palladium!

The average person has 8 per month.  What are they?

A – Books they read

B – Thoughts about quitting their job

 

 

