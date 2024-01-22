Listen Live
FREE TICKET FRIDAY: Doobie Brothers

Published on January 22, 2024

Doobie Brothers

Buckle up and get ready for a FREE TICKET FRIDAY!

Listen to B105.7 on Friday, January 26th from 7a to 5p.

We’ll be giving away a pair of tickets every hour between 7a and 5p to see the Doobie Brothers take the stage on August 17th at Ruoff Music Center! 

