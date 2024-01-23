Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 1/23/24

Published on January 23, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win tickets to Richard Marx’ performance on Saturday February 17th at The Center For The Performing Arts at the Palladium in Carmel AS WELL AS a Family Four Pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday January 27 for Blackhawks Night with Andrew Shaw!

A new study finds women who do this see a 383% uptick in libido.  What is it?

A – Switch to a vegan diet

B – Drink 2 glasses of wine

 

 

