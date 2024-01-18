Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 1/18/24

Published on January 18, 2024

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

 Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday January 20th vs Toledo Walleye for Star Wars Night!

92% of millionaires say this about themselves.  What is it?

A – That they’re middle class

B – That they’re exceptionally generous

 

 

