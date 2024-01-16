Sean’s Tough Trivia! 1/16/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday January 20th vs Toledo Walleye for Star Wars Night!
Half of us say this did not adequately prepare us to do our job. What is it?
A – College
B – Employee orientation
-
B's Big Bucks
-
Sean Copeland
-
Unveiling the Top 3 Apps Sharing Your Information
-
Win a pair of tickets to the 2024 Indianapolis Home Show
-
Win a pair of tickets to see Third Eye Blind with Yellowcard and ARIZONA
-
Choose The Music We Play On B105.7!
-
Zillow Names Hottest Housing Markets of 2024: Indianapolis Among Top 5
-
B105.7 Listener Survey!