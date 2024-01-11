Sean’s Tough Trivia! 1/11/24

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win a 4 pack of tickets to The Indianapolis Home Show, presented by Everdry Waterproofing, January 19th through 28th at the Indiana State Fairgrounds & Event Center.
Even though we know we shouldn’t, 80% of us admit to doing this in the restroom. What is it?
A – Flushing something that shouldn’t be flushed
B – Making important phone calls