Sean’s Tough Trivia! 1/4/24

Published on January 4, 2024

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday January 20th vs Toledo Walleye for Star Wars Night!

Aside from eating healthier or exercising, this is the most common health related resolution.  What is it?

A – Drink more water

B – Drink less alcohol

 

 

