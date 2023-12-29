Listen Live
Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/29/23

Published on December 29, 2023

Sean's Tough Trivia

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win a Family Four pack of tickets to the Indy Fuel game on Saturday December 30th for Video Game Night!

People under 40 are most likely to make new year’s resolutions around this.  What is it?

A – Money

B — Fitness

 

 

