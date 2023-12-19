Listen Live
Womens History Month

Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/19/23

Published on December 19, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Sarah McLachlan on Sunday, June 16 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park!

The average person doesn’t really like 35% of these.  What are they?

A – Christmas gifts they receive

C – Christmas songs

 

 

