Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/18/23

Published on December 18, 2023

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…

Win 2 tickets to see Sarah McLachlan on Sunday, June 16 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park!

54% of us say we prefer things to be traditional when it comes to this.  What is it?

A – Paper Christmas cards (as opposed to e-cards)

B – Holiday dinner menus

 

 

