Sean’s Tough Trivia! 12/18/23

Winning Tough Trivia is easier when you listen mornings between 6:40 & 6:50. That’s when Sean Copeland gives you the correct answer to each day’s question. Select the correct answer below and you’ll be entered into today’s drawing for…
Win 2 tickets to see Sarah McLachlan on Sunday, June 16 at Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park!
54% of us say we prefer things to be traditional when it comes to this. What is it?
A – Paper Christmas cards (as opposed to e-cards)
B – Holiday dinner menus