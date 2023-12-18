Listen Live
Win tickets to Disney On Ice and Frozen Fun!

Published on December 18, 2023

disney on ice

Enter for a chance to WIN a 4-pack of tickets to see Disney on Ice at Gainbridge Fieldhouse JAN 17-21! At the end of the week, one lucky winner will also receive 4 tickets for the FROZEN FUN WITH ANNA & ELSA CHARACTER EXPERIENCE!

FROZEN FUN WITH ANNA & ELSA CHARACTER EXPERIENCE:

Glide into the frozen world of Arendelle and interact with two of the most beloved sisters in Disney history – Anna and Elsa! Enhance your Disney On Ice show ticket with a preshow Character Experience that includes games, a sing-along, crafting, and interactive time with Anna and Elsa. Bring your personal device for photo opportunities with Anna and Elsa.

